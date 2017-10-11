Band To Perform in Washington

Mountain View High School Band members will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform in the nation’s capital next spring, along with an educational experience designed to foster appreciation for the sacrifices of U.S. veterans.

Thirty-five members of the band, 9th-12th graders, will perform at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. during the Freedom Festival of States next March.

The trip will take place during spring break, so students will miss only about a half day of class. They will leave Friday and travel by charter bus, driving straight through and arriving on Saturday afternoon. The concert will take place on Sunday, followed by a few days of sightseeing. “Some things the kids want to do. Some we want to make sure they do,” band director Blake Henley said.

Henley said the students will visit Arlington National Cemetery, the war memorials, and key exhibits at the Smithsonian museums, including documents like the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

They will also have a cruise on the Potomac River with all the band students attending the event, and Henley is talking with legislators about possibly scheduling a White House tour.

There will be one day dedicated to visiting war memorials and monuments, as Henley said the focus of the trip is about education and awareness of the sacrifices of veterans.

