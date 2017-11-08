Hometown newspaper for Mountain View, Arkansas.     Published Weekly     870-269-3841     Email: leader@mvtel.net
You Are Here: Home » Events » Bean Fest

Bean Fest

The 35th Annual Bean Fest and Arkansas Championship Outhouse Races

This event was held Oct. 27-28 and was featured in the Nov. 1, 2017 issue, where you will find a story listing winners of event as well as a photo page of activities.

Share

Leave a Comment

© 2013 Copyright Stone County Publishing

Scroll to top