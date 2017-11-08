Bean Fest
The 35th Annual Bean Fest and Arkansas Championship Outhouse Races
This event was held Oct. 27-28 and was featured in the Nov. 1, 2017 issue, where you will find a story listing winners of event as well as a photo page of activities.
The 35th Annual Bean Fest and Arkansas Championship Outhouse Races
This event was held Oct. 27-28 and was featured in the Nov. 1, 2017 issue, where you will find a story listing winners of event as well as a photo page of activities.
© 2013 Copyright Stone County Publishing