City Officials Table Firearms Request

City officials had mixed reactions to a request to allow firearms in city parks, and the council voted to table the issue for further research.

Jack Abrahamson and Ken Borgenheimer addressed the council during its Dec. 27 meeting, requesting that the signs prohibiting weapons in the parks be removed. They believe concealed carry should be allowed in the parks, as long as no other laws are being violated.

There are currently signs near the walking trail and near the entrance to the ballfields, both located off Webb Street.

See full story in the Jan. 4, 2016 issue.