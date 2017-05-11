A Confederate Memorial Service was held Saturday, April 29, at the Historic Cemetery of Mountain View, complete with a gun salute, bagpipes and bugle playing "Taps." The sun was shining, and the flags were waving with about 30 people in attendance.

The event was conducted by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Riflemen pictured are, from left, John Malloy, Charles Gist, Harold Nix and Randall Freeman. Below: Randall Freeman,Virginia Griffin, Maralou Spear and John Malloy.

Photos courtesy of Maralou Spear. From the May 10, 2017 issue.