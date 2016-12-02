Death of 4-year-old Ruled Homicide

UPDATE from Dec. 7 issue: The Nov. 19 death of 4-year-old Skylar Shellstrom has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy report listing the cause of death as blunt force trauma, according to Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds. The report also listed multiple bruises and contusions in various stages of healing. Bonds said his department continues to assist the Arkansas State Police with the investigation, and he expects charges to be filed soon. ***

Arkansas State Police and Stone County authorities are investigating the death of 4-year-old Skylar Danielle Shellstrom, who was pronounced dead at Stone County Medical Center Nov. 19.

The death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner. Officers executed a search warrant for a Herpel Road residence Dec. 1 and removed items of interest, according to a news release from the Stone County Sheriff's Department.

Following is the initial release in which Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds requests anyone with information contact the department at 870-269-3825:

"November 19, 2016, James “Hagen” Glenn and Victoria Dycus called Stone County 911 to report that Dycus’ four year old daughter, Skylar Shellstrom, was not breathing.

"An ambulance responded and transported Skylar to the Stone County Medical Center (SCMC). The Attending Emergency Room Physician declared Skylar dead shortly after her arrival. The Attending Physician believed the death to be a result of homicide.

"The Stone County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations immediately responded to the hospital and began an investigation of the four year olds death.

"Skylar Shellstrom’s body was submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. On November 29, 2016, the Arkansas State Police Investigator received official notification from the Medical Examiner that Skylar’s death was the result of a homicide.

"If any member of the public has pertinent information regarding this investigation they can contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 269-3825."