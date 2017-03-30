Drive-In Goes Digital

Mountain View’s Stone Drive-In Theatre has remained virtually unchanged for more than 50 years, and movie-goers this season likely won’t notice much difference in their drive-in experience. However, important changes have taken place behind the scenes, with an upgrade to digital projection equipment securing the future of this local institution.

Drive-in owner and operator Bobby Thompson learned a few years ago that he would have to install expensive new equipment in order to keep getting movies, and this year marked the end of the old film reels. Fortunately, he and his family were able to purchase and install the equipment in time for this season, along with a much more visible upgrade to the screen. “It’s the best that screen’s looked since I’ve been running it, and I’ve been here since ’75,” Bobby said.

See the full story and photos in the March 29, 2017 issue.