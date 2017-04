A one-vehicle accident on Highway 5 North the afternoon of March 26 took the life of Ashley K. Mrsny, 24, of Mountain Home. According to State Trooper Lance W. Coffman, investigating officer, Mrsny was northbound on Highway 5 near Optimus when her Toyota car ran off the roadway and overturned around 1:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Allen Propher.

From the March 29, 2017 issue.