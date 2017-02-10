Frizzell Is New Extension Agent

Although she is new to the job of a county Extension agent, Katie Frizzell believes she will be well suited as family and consumer sciences agent in Stone County. She has always wished for a career where she could help people, and she has also been drawn to Mountain View.

Katie and her family visited Mountain View for the first time when she was 11. Her father had taken family vacations here as a child and wanted to share the place with his own family, she said.

“I fell in love with it at a very young age. I always told my parents I’m gonna live in Mountain View. I love it here.”

Originally from Star City in Lincoln County, Katie grew up on a farm where her family raised crops including soybeans and corn. Her family has been farming for generations.

