Highway 5 Accident Kills One

A two-vehicle accident April 2 took the life of 79-year-old Dorothy Fore of Gepp, who was a passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by 78-year-old Lawrence Fore.

A preliminary crash summary issued by the Arkansas State Police indicates the Fore vehicle was traveling north on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Lexus driven by Lavada Byrn, 74, of Cypress, Texas.

The accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. two miles north of Allison. Dorothy Fore was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were injured.

From the April 5, 2017 issue.