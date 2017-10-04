Keenan Glenn Honored

Mountain View School’s Resource Officer Keenan Glenn of the Mountain View Police Department was to be recognized this week at the Arkansas Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit and Luncheon as Stone County’s 2017 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. The event was to be Tuesday in North Little Rock.

According to a spokesperson from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office, Glenn was nominated for his commitment to maintaining a safe learning environment for the students, teachers and staff of the Mountain View School District.

Glenn was nominated for the award by State Sen. Missy Irvin of Mountain View, who told the Leader, “He is such a great role model for students at the school. The resource officer is so important for our school, the community and the students. He does such a great job.”

Mountain View Police Chief B.J. Day said it is a great honor to have one of the department’s officers recognized for the work he does in a job that can be overwhelming with three campuses, classes to teach and after-school functions such as dances and ballgames.

“Officer Glenn was hired in as rookie for the job and wasn’t certified as an Arkansas teacher,” Day noted. “So not only did he have to immediately attend the police academy but he also had to start his studies on becoming certified to teach the criminal justices courses at the school. I’m proud of the selfless work Officer Glenn does and look forward to many mores years of his service.”

Irvin worked with school superintendent Rowdy Ross to plan a surprise school assembly to announce the award Sept. 27.