‘Kiss A Pig’ Fundraiser

Lanya Baysinger kisses "Cheerios" the pig at Mountain View School on Feb. 7. Mountain View Middle School held a “Pigs, Pies and Duncan Pride” fundraiser, collecting money in jars for designated teachers to see who would have to kiss “Cheerios” the pig or get a pie in the face. Students gathered in the gym to watch the event. Proceeds of more than $3,000 were accepted by Bryan Duncan to help with his ongoing medical expenses related to a liver transplant and follow-up medical treatment.

