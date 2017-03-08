Lady Yellowjackets Make State Final Four

Mountain View senior girls made it to the “final four” in the Class 3A State Tournament last week, winning two games before falling 57-31 to Valley Springs in the semi-finals Saturday night at Bald Knob.

The Lady Tigers set the tone early Saturday, attacking offensively from all angles, defending tenaciously and rebounding aggressively. Coupled with Mountain View’s shots not falling, the scenario for the Lady Yellowjackets went from bad to worse as Valley Springs expanded a 14-3 first quarter lead into a 25-7 halftime advantage.

Mountain View was not able to gain any ground in the second half. Kaley Shipman finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Cheyenne Shelton and Keleanna Johnson each had five rebounds, and were held to fewer than five points each.

The girls ended the season with 25 wins and 10 losses.

Coach Casey Scribner said, “Congratulations to this group of girls on a great season! Thank you to the community and school for all the positive support we received this year.”

