Local Artisans To Be Featured

Four local artisans will be featured on upcoming episodes of “Handcrafted America,” which airs on Friday nights on the INSP channel.

Owen Rein will be featured in the episode on Friday, Jan. 6; Jerry Lovenstein (pictured) on Jan. 13; and Paul Gillam Jr. and Sr. on Jan. 20.

Now in its second season, “Handcrafted America” highlights the work of traditional craftsmen across the country. Hosted by Jill Wagner, each half-hour episode features three artisans who make crafts in an old-fashioned way and provides a behind-the-scenes look at how their products are created.

See full story in the Jan. 4, 2017 issue.