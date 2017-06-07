Musicks Named Farm Family of the Year

Starting 30 years ago with just 27 acres and one chicken house, Larry Musick has built his farm at Timbo into an impressive operation encompassing over 2,600 acres and more than 470 head of cattle.

He credits his family, good neighbors, and Christian faith with helping get him where he is today. The family is being honored this year as Stone County’s 2017 Farm Family of the Year.

Originally from Eudora, Kan., Larry was the eighth of 10 children of Merritt Musick Sr. and Ella Musick. He grew up on a large farm, where they raised row crops and cattle, and Larry began helping out when he was 8 years old. He bought his first cattle when he was 16.

“I’ve always loved farming,” he said.

Larry married Kathie (Patrick) Musick in 1971, and they moved to Arkansas in 1983.

After working a while for Roberts Tractor Sales, Larry heard from his good friend, Larry Gammill, about a farm with a chicken house that was for sale. Larry purchased the small farm next to the Gammills in 1986 and began raising chickens in the house, as well as three houses for Hugh Southern just down the road.

Larry and Kathie have three daughters, Teena, Amy, and Khristy, who were a lot of help on the farm, Larry said. The Gammills’ son, Dean, would also come and help with the chicken houses.

Larry also cleaned out houses around Fifty Six, Big Flat, and Timbo and did other work for neighboring farmers.

See the full story in the June 7, 2017 issue of the Stone County Leader.