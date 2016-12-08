New Puzzles/Comics Page
This week's issue includes several changes in content. A new page of puzzles and comics is now part of the newspaper's regular offerings. It appears on page 9B this week. We hope readers enjoy this new feature and we welcome any feedback. The advertisement for Mountain View Chevrolet has been moved from the back page of Section A to the back page of Section B as its regular position. The service that provided the television listings was discontinued, so we will no longer be able to publish that schedule. Readers are invited to contact us with suggestions as to how we might make the Leader a more useful and enjoyable publication. All input is appreciated and will receive consideration.