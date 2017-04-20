Pam Setser named ‘Distinguished Citizen’

Pam Setser has been a music performer since age 5 and has used her stage presence and talent to help promote her hometown countless times both professionally and as a volunteer.

“All I’ve ever known is to promote,” she said.

This year, she is being named by the Mountain View Area Chamber of Commerce as its Distinguished Citizen, the organization’s highest honor. The award will be presented April 25 during the Chamber’s annual banquet, to be held this year at Angler’s Resort.

“I’m very honored,” she said. “I’ve not done it to get an award. I’ve done it because I love Mountain View.”

