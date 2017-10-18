Permanent Christmas Tree
Mountain View’s Christmas Committee hopes to have permanently solved the problems of securing a cut Christmas tree on the courtsquare each season by obtaining a live Nigra Arborvitae tree, which was planted at the southwest corner of the courthouse last week. Despite various methods of tying down trees over the years, wind often blows them down. The planted tree is expected to eventually grow to about 25 feet tall. The supports can be removed in a couple weeks. The Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting event is set for Dec. 2.
From the Oct. 18, 2017 issue.