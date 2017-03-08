Poll Question for March 15 Issue Tweet Share ‹ Previous Next › Comments (1) Sue McCluskey 03/08/2017 at 11:40 pm In the 70’s I used to hear and see quail all the time. “In the 1930s and 40s the glades were open. Use of controlled burning was reduced and grazing declined, allowing the cedars to take over, choking out the natural diversity. The Eastern Red Cedar and Ashe’s Juniper are native species, but their dominance is out of proportion, McCoy explained.” I am not talking about the 1870’s, but the 1970’s. The FS acquired most of these lands in the 30’s and 40’s. There were still several bobwhites in the 70’s, even in the private land sector. They were very common. “Cedar glades” are called cedar glades for a reason. They are cedar! Not all bats prefer open habitat. The erosion factor alone is going to be astronomical. There are creeks running through there that will eventually be choked with sediments. Where are those (non existent) quail, turkey, deer, and any other form of wild life supposed to get water? A better option would be to re introduce the species. To the area they used to occupy to begin with. Decline could be the result of a number of factors, over hunting comes to mind first. “Habitat” hasn’t changed that much since the 70’s, when they were plentiful. Reply Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Current ye@r * Leave this field empty
