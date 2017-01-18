Spears is New SCMC Administrator

Kevin Spears has begun his role as chief operating officer/administrator at Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View, replacing Stan Townsend, who recently retired.

As administrator, he will be responsible for overall operations at the hospital. Spears obtained a bachelor of science degree in education from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and a master of business administration from Harding University. He also has an additional bachelor of science degree in occupational therapy from the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis.

