Swimmers Compete in Fall Meets

Heston and Katie Coon of Mountain View have competed in two swimming events this fall.

Most recently, the two went to Springdale Dec. 3-4 for the Aquahawgs Santa Splash USA meet.

Heston placed third in the 100 free with a 51.03, fourth in the 400 IM, sixth in the 50 free with a 23.73, eighth in the 200 free, and 11th in the 200IM. In the 50 and 100 free he qualifies to swim in the Am Elite meet in Oklahoma City later this month. He made the bonus cut time to swim the 100 back and 200 free at the Oklahoma meet, as well.

Katie placed 11th in the 50 breast, 28th in the 50 free, 16th in the 50 fly and 36th in the Open 50 free. She improved her time in all events.

The 2016 Junior Olympics Winter Qualifier was held Nov. 5 in Heber Springs.

Heston won first in the 100 back, 200 free, 200 back and 200 breast. He placed third in the 100 fly, and won the meet high point trophy for boys age 15-18.

Katie placed third in the 100 fly, seventh in the 200 IM and 100 breast, ninth in the 50 breast, and 12th in the 200 free and. Her 3rd place finish in the 100 fly qualifies her to swim in the Junior Olympics next summer in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

That was the swimmers’ last meet as Searcy/Heber Sharks. The siblings joined the new Batesville Torpedoes USA/AAU team with coach Steve Frye. Batesville’s new indoor aquatic facility and water park is scheduled to open in March.

From the Dec. 14, 2016 issue.