Teachers, Staff Prepare For School

Stone County teachers began work this week, completing required in-service and preparing for school to start on the 14th.

Rural Special and Timbo were scheduled for open house Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. The Report to the Public will take place at Mountain View gym on Thursday at 6, followed immediately by Mountain View’s open house.

Mountain View Elementary Assistant Principal Carrie Futrell noted that preschool also has an open house Thursday at the same time as Mountain View elementary, middle and high schools.

Administrators did not report any major changes at any of the three campuses, aside from a little sprucing up of facilities and some staff changes.

“We’ve done all our normal maintenance and so forth. I guess our biggest project is the Timbo gym bathrooms, and it’s barely started,” Supt. Rowdy Ross said.

Construction on the bathrooms will take place during the fall semester but should not impact students considerably. Ross said students with classes in that building use the dressing room facilities, and he intends to have the project completed in time for basketball season.

