Test Scores Net District Awards

Mountain View School District has received several awards based on 2015 test scores, according to Supt. Rowdy Ross.

Each year, the Office for Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas creates a report entitled the “Outstanding Educational Performance Awards” highlighting the highest-performing schools and those that have made great progress in Arkansas.

Timbo High School received four awards: “Best Test Scores in Literacy,” “Beating the Odds in Literacy,” “Most Improved in Science,” and “Beating the Odds in Science.”

Mountain View Middle School also received an award for “Best Test Scores in Literacy,” and Mountain View Elementary School received “Beating the Odds in Literacy.”

A letter to Ross from the OEP directors states that the district received its awards based on the OEP-created “school GPA,” which is based on the results of the 2014-15 PARCC and Arkansas science assessments.

“High Achieving” awards are given to schools with the highest GPA, and “Beating the Odds” awards are given to high-achieving schools that serve low-income communities where at least 66 percent of students are enrolled in the free/reduced lunch program.

“Most Improved” awards were given only for science and highlighted the schools that showed the greatest gain from one year to the next.

