Two Plead Not Guilty to Murder Charges
Victoria A. Dycus, 29, and James Hagen Glenn, 31, were both arraigned Jan. 12 on charges of murder in the first degree over the Nov. 19 death of 4-year-old Skylar Shellstrom.
Dycus pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and Glenn, who waived arraignment, also pleaded not guilty. Each had a pretrial hearing set for July 6 and jury trial set for Sept. 27.
The two are being held at the Stone County Jail, each on $1 million bond.
The child’s death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner. The autopsy report listed her cause of death as blunt force trauma. Shellstrom is the daughter of Victoria Dycus.