Two Charged With Murder
Two people have been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the Nov. 19 death of 4-year-old Skylar Shellstrom. The child’s m more ...
Death of 4-year-old Ruled Homicide
UPDATE from Dec. 7 issue: The Nov. 19 death of 4-year-old Skylar Shellstrom has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy report listing the cause of more ...
Highway 5 Bridge Opened
Personnel from Atlas Asphalt work Nov. 21 to pave the final lane to connect the new bridge across Raccoon Creek with Highway 5 South. The bridge opene more ...
2016 General Election Results
Unofficial tallies show Stacey Avey winning re-election as Stone County Judge and Lance Bonds being re-elected as sheriff without a run-off in the 201 more ...
Wreck Injures Two
Both drivers were airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 14 West Nov. 4. Sharon Price, 78, of Allison was driving the vehicle pictu more ...
Visiting With Santa
Visits with Santa were offered during the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event Dec. 10 (postponed from Dec. 3). See photos and more in the more ...
Family Care Fair
Representatives from Ozarka College's nursing program conduct blood sugar tests at the 20th annual Family Care Fair held Nov. 19 at Mountain View Seni more ...
Ozarka Fall Concert
The Fall Concert at Ozarka College was well-attended. The annual concert benefits the Ozarka College Foundation. From the Sept. 28, 2016 issue. more ...
Stone County Fair
Trine Elizabeth Spann, left, was crowned Miss Stone County during the Stone County Fair Pageant Saturday night. Josie Irvin was runner-up. See more pa more ...
Rainy Weather Impacts Motorcycle Event
After a week of rainy weather and a gloomy forecast for Saturday, attendance at this year’s Mountains, Music & Motorcycles was down drastically from r more ...
Small Plants Integral Part of Economy
Above, a robotic bagging system at Fiber Energy weighs and packs bags of pellets onto pallets. Large manufacturing plants employing hundreds of people more ...
Agriculture Appreciation Day
A large crowd participated in Agriculture Appreciation Day events Sept. 24 at the Stone County Fairgrounds. See photos and information on page 1B of t more ...
Controlling Armyworms
Early scouting and proper timing of insecticide application are keys to controlling the armyworms that have infested pastures throughout much of the s more ...
Cattle Producers Battle Pink Eye
Antibiotics, good fly control, and clearing of excess vegetation in pastures are recommended to combat the outbreak of pink eye affecting many local c more ...
Meadowcreek Undergoing Changes
Changes taking place at Meadowcreek will result in upgrades to the infrastructure to enable hosting of educational programs and overnight guests, acco more ...
Test Scores Net District Awards
Mountain View School District has received several awards based on 2015 test scores, according to Supt. Rowdy Ross. Each year, the Office for Educatio more ...
School District Approves $500 Staff Bonuses
All Mountain View School District personnel will receive a $500 bonus in December, approved by the board at its Nov. 14 meeting. The bonuses will cost more ...
EAST Students Plan Projects
Students in Mountain View’s EAST Initiative have adopted several projects that fit this year’s National Service Project theme of “Strengthening Founda more ...
School District Takes Entergy Incentives
Energy Efficiency incentives from Entergy Arkansas are helping Mountain View School District save money by reducing the amount of electricity required more ...
2017 Graduation Set May 13
Mountain View’s 2017 seniors will graduate on campus next spring, with ceremonies at all three county schools set for Saturday, May 13. Times are as f more ...
Swimmers Compete in Fall Meets
Heston and Katie Coon of Mountain View have competed in two swimming events this fall. Most recently, the two went to Springdale Dec. 3-4 for the Aqua more ...
AJRA Finals Weekend
The Arkansas Junior Rodeo Association held its finals weekend with competitors including Lesley Jennings, pictured in the barrel racing event. See the more ...
Mountain View Cruises to 43-0 Win
Mountain View extended its winning streak to five games and remained unbeaten in conference play with a 43-0 win over the Green Forest Tigers Friday n more ...
Yellowjackets Shut Out Melbourne
Chris Konkler ran for 78 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries during Friday night's 14-0 win over Melbourne. See more in the Sept. 28, 2016 issue. more ...
10-and-under Baseball
Two teams in the 10-and-under baseball league faced off April 1. R.J. Baker scores for the Storm in a close play at home plate. From the April 6 issue more ...
Mixed Media Artist Berg New To Studio Tour
Lane Berg, a teacher at Timbo School, is a mixed media artist participating for the first year in the Off the Beaten Path Studio Tour set Sept. 16-18. more ...
Rawlings Joins Studio Tour
Linda Rawlings retired to Stone County after 21 years of teaching art, 3-D design and photography. Her continuing photography work is inspired by the more ...
Sustainability Weekend
Workshops in beekeeping and other practices were conducted May 13-14 during Sustainability Weekend at Tomahawk Creek Farm, sponsored by Arkansas Craft more ...
Arkansas Craft School Has Interim Director
The Arkansas Craft School is emerging for spring with a new director and office location. Phyllis Haynes will serve as interim director while the boar more ...
Spann named State Parks Director
Grady Spann of Mountain View has been named as the next director of Arkansas State Parks. He will replace Greg Butts, who will retire Dec. 31 after 42 more ...
Stones Honor, Memorialize Deceased
Grave markers often show individuality, creativity and personality of the persons interred at the site, inspiring an interest among those who are drawn to cemeteries for comforting memories or to conduct genealogical research. During her years doing extensive research and recording census in local cemeteries, more ...